Life can be a complicated mess, with each of us struggling to find some sense of purpose, if not actual meaning. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss two movies that delve in that kind of essential quest. The first is “Kinds of Kindness,” the latest from the Greek-born filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos. And the second is “Janet Planet,” the debut feature film from playwright Annie Baker.