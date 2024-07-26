"MaXXXine" & "Longlegs"

Who among us, when as a child, didn’t at least once feel chills run down our spine as we walked alone, at night, along some dark hallway? On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss a pair of movies that are designed to re-create that feeling. The first is MaXXXine, the third installment in writer-director Ti West’s so-called X series. The other is Longlegs, a film by Oz Perkins that stars Nicolas Cage as a kind of demonic serial killer.