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Movies 101
Movies 101

"Project Hail Mary" & our favorite space-travel films that aren't "2001: A Space Odyssey"

Published March 30, 2026 at 1:42 PM PDT
From left to right: Ryan Gosling in the 2026 film Project Hail Mary; Keir Dullea in the 1968 film 2001: A Space Odyssey.
From left: Ryan Gosling in Project Hail Mary (2026); Keir Dullea in 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968).

Though the possibility, not to mention practicality, of interstellar space travel remains in doubt, that hasn’t stopped moviemakers from exploiting the idea. Far from it. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss the latest sci-fi space venture, Project Hail Mary, a Ryan Gosling vehicle based on Andy Weir’s best-selling novel. They also share their choices for, as they like to say, “their favorite space-travel movies that aren’t 2001: A Space Odyssey.”

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