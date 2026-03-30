"Project Hail Mary" & our favorite space-travel films that aren't "2001: A Space Odyssey"

Though the possibility, not to mention practicality, of interstellar space travel remains in doubt, that hasn’t stopped moviemakers from exploiting the idea. Far from it. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss the latest sci-fi space venture, Project Hail Mary, a Ryan Gosling vehicle based on Andy Weir’s best-selling novel. They also share their choices for, as they like to say, “their favorite space-travel movies that aren’t 2001: A Space Odyssey.”