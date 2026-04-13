"The Drama" & "Crime 101"

Intensity and tension are important aspects of art. And this is especially true in cinematic art. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss two films that explore the meaning of tension in two different ways. The first is The Drama, a study of a couple about to be married who begin to obsess over something from the past. The other is Crime 101, an exploration of the lives of several desperate characters, one of whom embarks on a plan to get rich quick.