© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Movies 101
Movies 101

"The Drama" & "Crime 101"

Published April 13, 2026 at 2:34 PM PDT
From left to right: Robert Pattinson and Zendaya in the 2026 film The Drama; Chris Hemsworth in the 2026 film Crime 101.
From left: Robert Pattinson and Zendaya in The Drama (2026); Chris Hemsworth in Crime 101 (2026).

Intensity and tension are important aspects of art. And this is especially true in cinematic art. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss two films that explore the meaning of tension in two different ways. The first is The Drama, a study of a couple about to be married who begin to obsess over something from the past. The other is Crime 101, an exploration of the lives of several desperate characters, one of whom embarks on a plan to get rich quick.

Tags
Movies 101 MovieMovie ReviewsFilmFilm ReviewsArts & CultureProgramming
Related Content
  • From left to right: Zendaya and Robert Pattinson in the 2026 film The Drama.
    Movie Reviews
    Dan Webster reviews "The Drama"
    Aptly titled “The Drama” is a study of two troubled souls coming apart just when they should be bonding in marriage, Dan Webster says.