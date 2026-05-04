"I Swear" & "Mother Mary"

One common source of drama involves putting characters in difficult situations. How they react can, and often does, result in powerful individual acting performances. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss two such films. The first is I Swear, the based-on-real-events story of a man with Tourette’s Syndrome. The other is Mother Mary, a film starring Anne Hathaway as a pop star attempting a comeback who is forced to face secrets from her past.