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Movies 101
Movies 101

"I Swear" & "Mother Mary"

Published May 4, 2026 at 12:57 PM PDT
From left to right: Robert Aramayo in the 2025 film I Swear; Anne Hathaway in the 2026 film Mother Mary.
From left: Robert Aramayo in I Swear (2025); Anne Hathaway in Mother Mary (2026).

One common source of drama involves putting characters in difficult situations. How they react can, and often does, result in powerful individual acting performances. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss two such films. The first is I Swear, the based-on-real-events story of a man with Tourette’s Syndrome. The other is Mother Mary, a film starring Anne Hathaway as a pop star attempting a comeback who is forced to face secrets from her past.

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  • From left to right: Maxine Peake and Robert Aramayo in the 2025 film I Swear.
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    “I Swear” is a look at the life and struggles of a man with Tourette’s Syndrome and the ignorance surrounding it, Dan Webster says.