"The Devil Wears Prada 2" & SIFF 2026 Preview

Film festivals typically, but not always, feature films that will hardly ever play at your local metroplex. Yet is possible, though again not always, to be fans of both mainstream and festival films. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss the latest Hollywood wannabe blockbuster, The Devil Wears Prada 2, and then reveal what they expect from the 52nd Seattle International Film Festival, which kicks off May 7th.