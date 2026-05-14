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Movies 101
Movies 101

"The Devil Wears Prada 2" & SIFF 2026 Preview

Published May 14, 2026 at 11:55 AM PDT
On the left: Meryl Streep in the 2026 film The Devil Wears Prada 2; On the right: Seattle International Film Festival logos and assorted film stills from the 2025 film Happy Birthday, the 2026 film Jaripeo, the 2025 film Three Goodbyes, the 2025 film Amrum, and the 2026 film If I Go Will They Miss Me.
Left: Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada 2 (2026); Right: SIFF logos and assorted film stills from Happy Birthday (2025), Jaripeo (2026), Three Goodbyes (2025), Amrum (2025), and If I Go Will They Miss Me (2026).

Film festivals typically, but not always, feature films that will hardly ever play at your local metroplex. Yet is possible, though again not always, to be fans of both mainstream and festival films. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss the latest Hollywood wannabe blockbuster, The Devil Wears Prada 2, and then reveal what they expect from the 52nd Seattle International Film Festival, which kicks off May 7th.

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