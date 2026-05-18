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Movies 101
Movies 101

"Young Mothers" & "Natchez"

Published May 18, 2026 at 12:55 PM PDT
From left to right: Lucie Laurelle in the 2025 film Young Mothers; Tracy McCartney in the 2025 film Natchez.
From left: Lucie Laurelle in Young Mothers (2025); Tracy McCartney in Natchez (2025).

One ongoing conversation about moviegoing involves its very purpose: are we meant to be entertained by feel-good storylines or be educated by ardent depictions of real life? On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss a pair of streaming films that, each in its own way, represent both sides of that very question. The first is a Belgian film by the Dardenne brothers titled Young Mothers. The other is a U.S.-based documentary about a Southern city titled Natchez.

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