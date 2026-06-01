Those who can’t remember the past, you may have heard, are condemned to repeat it. But when it comes to Hollywood studios, it seems like the past is all they can remember. On this week’s show, Nathan Weinbender, Mary Pat Treuthart and Dan Webster look at the ongoing (and often dispiriting) trend of so-called “legacy sequels,” films that revive cultural properties after years—and sometimes decades—of dormancy. They discuss what’s behind this nostalgia-driven trend and choose some unlikely films they’d actually like to see get belated follow-ups.