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Movies 101
Movies 101

Legacy Sequels

Published June 1, 2026 at 9:00 AM PDT
From left to right: Adam Sandler in the 1996 film Happy Gilmore, Adam Sandler in the 2025 film Happy Gilmore 2.
From left: Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore (1996), Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore 2 (2025).

Those who can’t remember the past, you may have heard, are condemned to repeat it. But when it comes to Hollywood studios, it seems like the past is all they can remember. On this week’s show, Nathan Weinbender, Mary Pat Treuthart and Dan Webster look at the ongoing (and often dispiriting) trend of so-called “legacy sequels,” films that revive cultural properties after years—and sometimes decades—of dormancy. They discuss what’s behind this nostalgia-driven trend and choose some unlikely films they’d actually like to see get belated follow-ups.

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