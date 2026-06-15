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Movies 101
Movies 101

"The Chronology of Water" & "Resurrection"

Published June 15, 2026 at 9:00 AM PDT
From left to right: Imogen Poots in the 2025 film The Chronology of Water; Genxi Li in the 2025 film Resurrection.
From left: Imogen Poots in The Chronology of Water (2025); Genxi Li in Resurrection (2025).

Psychological dramas come in all shapes, sizes and emotional formats. Some, in fact, come in different languages. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss a pair of streaming films that feature protagonists going through tough times. The first is the first directorial venture from the actress Kristen Stewart titled The Chronology of Water. They follow that with a look at the bewildering Chinese import Resurrection.

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