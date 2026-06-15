"The Chronology of Water" & "Resurrection"
Psychological dramas come in all shapes, sizes and emotional formats. Some, in fact, come in different languages. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss a pair of streaming films that feature protagonists going through tough times. The first is the first directorial venture from the actress Kristen Stewart titled The Chronology of Water. They follow that with a look at the bewildering Chinese import Resurrection.