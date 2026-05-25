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Movies 101
Movies 101

SIFF 2026 Recap

Published May 25, 2026 at 9:00 AM PDT
Seattle International Film Festival logos and assorted film stills from the 2026 film Bucks Harbor, the 2025 film Boorman and the Devil, the 2025 film Case 137, the 2026 film When a Witness Recants, the 2026 film American Doctor, the 2026 film Jaripeo, the 2025 film Maspalomas, the 2026 film Nuisance Bear, the 2026 film Power Ballad, the 2026 film Salvation, the 2026 film Soul Patrol, and the 2026 film To Hold a Mountain.
SIFF logos and assorted film stills from Bucks Harbor (2026), Boorman and the Devil (2025), Case 137 (2025), When a Witness Recants (2026), American Doctor (2026), Jaripeo (2026), Maspalomas (2025), Nuisance Bear (2026), Power Ballad (2026), Salvation (2026), Soul Patrol (2026), and To Hold a Mountain (2026).

Most people think of going to the movies as the occasional evening entertainment. But diehard movie buffs think nothing of spending a whole day in a dark theater. In fact, they look forward to it. On this week’s show, Nathan Weinbender, Mary Pat Treuthart and Dan Webster recap their time at the recent Seattle International Film Festival, where they saw tons of new movies from all over the world. They talk about the SIFF experience and highlight some of their festival favorites, some of which will be released in the coming weeks.

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