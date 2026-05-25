SIFF 2026 Recap

Most people think of going to the movies as the occasional evening entertainment. But diehard movie buffs think nothing of spending a whole day in a dark theater. In fact, they look forward to it. On this week’s show, Nathan Weinbender, Mary Pat Treuthart and Dan Webster recap their time at the recent Seattle International Film Festival, where they saw tons of new movies from all over the world. They talk about the SIFF experience and highlight some of their festival favorites, some of which will be released in the coming weeks.