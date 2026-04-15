2026 Spokane Watercolor Society National Juried Show

The Spokane Watercolor Society's annual Juried National Show had entries from across the nation. Juried by National Award-Winning Artist, David R. Smith, over $1500 in cash and product awards will be presented at the Awards Reception on May 16 from 2:30-5:00 p.m. Admission is free to the Helen South Alexander Gallery (annex) and it is a great "friends and family" activity.