2026 Spokane Watercolor Society National Juried Show
2026 Spokane Watercolor Society National Juried Show
The Spokane Watercolor Society's annual Juried National Show had entries from across the nation. Juried by National Award-Winning Artist, David R. Smith, over $1500 in cash and product awards will be presented at the Awards Reception on May 16 from 2:30-5:00 p.m. Admission is free to the Helen South Alexander Gallery (annex) and it is a great "friends and family" activity.
Northwest Museum of Art and Culture, Helen South Alexander Gallery
Every week through Jun 14, 2026.
Sunday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Tuesday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Sunday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Tuesday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Event Supported By
Spokane Watercolor Society
208-661-7717
sws.board.show@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Group Show
natshow@spokanewatercolor.org
Northwest Museum of Art and Culture, Helen South Alexander Gallery
2316 W 1st AveSpokane, Washington 99201
5094563931
visitorservices@northwestmuseum.org