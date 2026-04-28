CDA Summer Theatre Presents Titanic the Musical
CDA Summer Theatre Presents Titanic the Musical
Winner of 5 Tony Awards!
On April 15, 1912, the "unsinkable" Titanic sank on her maiden voyage, claiming 1,517 lives and shaking the world's faith in technology and progress. The disaster also exposed the stark inequalities of the era — nearly all first-class women survived, while hundreds of women and children in steerage perished.
This Tony Award-winning musical goes beyond the legend to tell the true story of the ship, her crew, and her passengers — making the Titanic herself the star of the show.
Schuler Performing Arts Center
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre
info@cdasummertheatre.com
Schuler Performing Arts Center
880 W Garden AveCoeur d'Alene, Idaho 83814
info@cdasummertheatre.com